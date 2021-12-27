Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,580 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $48,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $102.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

