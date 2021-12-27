Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 5,430 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,134 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NIKE were worth $78,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $165.67 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.