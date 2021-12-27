Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,830 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $62,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $182.74 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.79 and its 200 day moving average is $148.62. The company has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

