Treat DAO Market Capitalization Tops $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.97 or 0.07894607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,498.25 or 0.99769740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

