Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Trading Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for approximately $10.61 or 0.00021381 BTC on major exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $16.97 million and $6.63 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

