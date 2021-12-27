Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Robert W. Alspaugh Sells 5,000 Shares

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 15.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Triton International by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Triton International during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 373.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Triton International
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
