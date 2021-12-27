Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Robert W. Alspaugh Sells 5,000 Shares

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 15.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Triton International by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Triton International during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 373.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

