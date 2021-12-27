Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $176.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

