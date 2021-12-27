TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Hits $1.12

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $109.17 million and approximately $684,852.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,240,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

