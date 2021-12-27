Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Invests $19.17 Million in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,169,000. XPAC Acquisition accounts for about 2.7% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,864,000.

NASDAQ:XPAXU opened at $9.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85. XPAC Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

