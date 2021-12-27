Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Sells 13,000 Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lessened its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,849,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Valor Latitude Acquisition accounts for about 2.6% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition were worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLATU. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000.

VLATU stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

