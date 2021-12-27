Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Sells 71,700 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up approximately 2.6% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.05% of Cloudflare worth $18,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $138.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.31. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $4,639,202.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821,240 shares of company stock valued at $134,588,496 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

