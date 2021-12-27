Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Takes Position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,000. MELI Kaszek Pioneer makes up about 0.8% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned 1.35% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,735,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEKA opened at $11.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

