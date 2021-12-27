Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $84.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.30. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $1,139,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $324,606.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,851 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

