Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) were down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.18 and last traded at $80.44. Approximately 3,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 669,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $191,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,851 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after purchasing an additional 220,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

