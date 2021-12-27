U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 231.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,704 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after buying an additional 1,262,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $70,995,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

