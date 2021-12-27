U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce $46.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $48.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $256.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $258.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $333.00 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $356.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.66. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,642,000 after buying an additional 27,646,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,661,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,310.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 144,114 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 115,926 shares during the period.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.