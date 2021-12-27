Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,532,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $68,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.05. 248,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,354,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

