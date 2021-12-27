Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,840 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,768 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $101,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $43.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

