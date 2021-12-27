UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,851 shares of company stock valued at $27,746,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cleveland Research started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $44.40 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

