Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $1.65 on Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $465.36 million and $6.06 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00003354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,070.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.15 or 0.00915302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00254745 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014327 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000914 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025439 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,756,070 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

