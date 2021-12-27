UMA (UMA) Price Tops $10.14 on Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One UMA coin can now be bought for $10.14 or 0.00020633 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 15% higher against the dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $658.35 million and $78.77 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00044674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007219 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,813,026 coins and its circulating supply is 64,930,374 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

