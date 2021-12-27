Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a total market capitalization of $269,783.45 and approximately $2,132.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.29 or 0.07928529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00078348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,719.78 or 0.99917840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00053629 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Chris McCann Collection

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Chris McCann Collection directly using U.S. dollars.

