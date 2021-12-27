Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $11.79 million and $105,777.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00058909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.40 or 0.07909812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00077235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,003.21 or 0.99862440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

