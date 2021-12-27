Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $25.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 7.5% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Unified Trust Company N.A. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $25,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 51,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.85. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $189.60 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

