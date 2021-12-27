Unifty Price Up 42.2% Over Last Week (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for about $47.25 or 0.00095062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $76.45 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,066 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

