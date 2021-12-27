United Fire Group Inc. Buys Shares of 180,000 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 180,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.9% of United Fire Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

