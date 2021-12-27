United Fire Group Inc. Has $5.65 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

United Fire Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.8% of United Fire Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $133.30 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $235.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average of $115.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

