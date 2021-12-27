United Fire Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

United Fire Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after buying an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.