United Fire Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,200 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,244,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $432,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 369,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $362.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

