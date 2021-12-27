United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

NYSE:UPS opened at $212.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

