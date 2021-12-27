United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $212.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.41. The firm has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

