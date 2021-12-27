United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $78.50 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 109.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 4.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.08% of S&P Global worth $78,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,029,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.78 on Monday, hitting $477.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,685. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.19 and its 200 day moving average is $439.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

