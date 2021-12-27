United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,039 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.5% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $49,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $577.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $275.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

