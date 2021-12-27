United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,082 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $214.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,452. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.55.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
