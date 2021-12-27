University of Maryland Foundation Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

University of Maryland Foundation Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 40.9% of University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $240.58 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

