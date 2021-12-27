uPlexa Market Cap Reaches $405,580.30 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $405,580.30 and $1,563.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, uPlexa has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

