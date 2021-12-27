Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Up 5.8%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $35.59. Approximately 25,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,753,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Get Upwork alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -141.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $187,125.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,511 shares of company stock worth $11,627,226. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.