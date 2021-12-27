Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 8.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 65,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,657,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $999.53 million, a PE ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 2.27.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

