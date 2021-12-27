UREEQA Market Capitalization Hits $6.03 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. UREEQA has a market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $104,963.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.97 or 0.07894607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,498.25 or 0.99769740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars.

