US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Shares Down 15.7%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE)’s stock price dropped 15.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 119,795 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 76,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

About US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE)

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the design, building, and manufacture of radiation safety and monitoring instruments. It operates through the Optron, Overhoff, and Corporate segments. The Optron segment is located in Canoga Park, California. The Overhoff segment is located in located in Milford, Ohio. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

