USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,525 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMVM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 138,746 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 56,592 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

