USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,561 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $225.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.36 and its 200 day moving average is $224.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.