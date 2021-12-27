USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,359,000 after buying an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 607,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,934,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $163.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.