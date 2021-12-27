USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,374 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $59.31 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $61.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

