USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,537 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 2.94% of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEM opened at $26.41 on Monday. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72.

