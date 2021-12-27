USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,183,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,655,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,843,000.

NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $49.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $50.62.

