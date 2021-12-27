USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.97% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDW. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $78.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.20. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.56 and a 12-month high of $82.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.043 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.