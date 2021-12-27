USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and $2.40 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

