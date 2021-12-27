V-ID Market Cap Reaches $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005341 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001221 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00045317 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007357 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
