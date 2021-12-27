Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 3rd (NASDAQ:VHNAU)

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:VHNAU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 3rd. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I had issued 17,400,000 shares in its IPO on November 23rd. The total size of the offering was $174,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

VHNAU stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

